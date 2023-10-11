Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Logistics & Services is set to distribute to its shareholders a cash dividend worth more than 238.7 million dirhams ($65 million).

The payout for the second quarter of 2023, equivalent to 3.2 fils per share, obtained the approval of the board of directors during a meeting, according to a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday.

The marine and logistics unit of the state oil giant announced the dividend just a few months after it started trading its shares on ADX.

The company made its debut on the UAE bourse in June after an IPO that raised approximately $769 million in gross proceeds, making it the second-largest listing in MENA in 2023 after ADNOC Gas’ offering last March.

Its net profit for the first half of the year reached $307 million, representing a more-than fourfold increase compared to the $72 million posted in the same period last year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)