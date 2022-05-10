ADNOC Drilling Co., a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's state oil company ADNOC has posted a net profit of $175 million for Q1 2022, up 59 percent compared to same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 15 percent to $601 million on deployment of new rigs new from Helmerich & Payne FlexRigs and growth in oilfield services, the company said on Tuesday in a bourse filing on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX).

EBITDA in Q1 2022 increased to $280 million, a margin of 46.6 percent, it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com