Abu Dhabi's Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) on Tuesday reported a 54 percent jump in its fourth quarter net profit. The company said it is well on course to achieve its revenue target for 2022.

In a filing to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares trade, the satellite solutions provider reported a Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders of 97.2 million dirhams ($26.4 million), compared with 63 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the period came in 8 percent higher at 453 million dirhams.

For the full-year period, net profit was 256 million dirhams, a shade higher than 253 million dirhams it made in FY 2020.

For 2022, Yahsat initiated gross revenue guidance of 1.52 billion to 1.61 billion dirhams. Capital expenditure and investment guidance was 771 million-845 million dirhams.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said over the year the company grew its contracted future revenues by more than 35 percent. "This momentum positions us well for success in 2022, with approximately 70 percent of our projected revenues for the year already secured.”

He said the company was able to leverage the resurgence in government projects and establish a raft of new partnerships and diversify the customer base.

The company, partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, proposes to distribute a final dividend for H2-2021 of 192.8 million dirhams. For 2022, it expects to pay 16.12 fils per share, payable in two equal instalments in October 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

