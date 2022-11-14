Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) posted a 59% rise in its Q3 2022 net profit at AED2.23 billion ($609 million) as high energy prices boosted revenues.

The result was in line with the analysts' mean estimate of AED2.33 billion, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Gross revenue for the period was nearly 9% higher at AED13 billion versus AED11.98 billion in the year ago period, the energy company said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday.

Oil and gas prices have jumped since the beginning of the year on higher demand and supply constraints due to geopolitical tensions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude futures were last trading up 0.3%, to $96.30 a barrel.

TAQA’s board of directors also approved Q3 dividend of AED675 million at 0.60 fils per share.

Net income for the nine-month period was AED6.5 billion, 53% higher year-on-year (YoY).

Capital expenditure was AED 2.5 billion, 28% lower than the prior-year period, with the Transmission & Distribution segment leading the reduced spending.

Free cash flow was AED 12.8 billion, 13% higher than the same period last year, supported by a combination of higher cash generation and lower capex. As of September 30, the group had AED24.7 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com