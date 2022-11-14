Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi National Hotels achieved net profits attributable to the shareholders worth AED 291.75 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, up from AED 87.89 million in 9M-21.

The revenues amounted to AED 989.20 million in January-September 2022, compared to 647.79 million during the same period a year earlier, according to the income statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equityholders rose to AED 0.29 in 9M-22, versus AED 0.09 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the UAE-based firm reported a jump in net profit attributable to the owners to AED 29.02 million, compared to AED 12.86 million in Q3-21

Revenues increased to AED 266.77 million in Q3-22 from AED 194.45 million in Q3-21.

The basic and diluted EPS attributable to the equityholders stood at AED 0.03 in Q3-22, higher than AED 0.01 in the July-September 2021 period.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of Abu Dhabi National Hotels reached AED 262.73 million, compared to AED 75.04 million in the year-ago period.

