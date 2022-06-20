Abu Dhabi–listed Eshraq Investments said it has moved forward in meeting all the regulatory requirements to close its acquisition of Goldilocks Fund in a stock deal.

In a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Eshraq said that it had not received any creditor objections to a reduction in share capital, thus completing a major regulatory requirement for capital reduction. Goldilocks is currently managed by Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital.

In addition, more than 90 percent of Goldilocks Investment Co.’s shareholders have executed the sale and purchase agreement of their shares in Goldilocks to Eshraq, it added.

Eshraq will issue new shares for Goldilocks investors in exchange for their shares in the investment fund according to the terms of the deal, which when complete will boost its assets to more than 3.8 billion dirhams ($1.03 billion).

After meeting all the conditions for the transaction, Eshraq and Goldilocks intend to seek approval to amend the articles of associations of Eshraq that will reflect the capital increase to finalize the acquisition as announced earlier, it added in the statement.

The non-cash transaction previously received approvals from SCA and Eshraq’s board of directors.

In April, Eshraq said shares will be issued at 40.6 fils per share, about a 38 percent premium to the stock’s closing price that week.

Goldilocks, which is managed by Shuaa GMC, invests in top companies across the GCC including Dana Gas and GFH Financial Group. Also among its investments are music streaming service Anghami, and India's edtech unicorn Byju’s.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com