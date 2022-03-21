Abu Dhabi – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 31.11% of the share's nominal value, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at 31.11 fils per share, aggregating at a total value of AED 1.13 billion, according to a recent bourse filing.

The last entitlement date is set on 24 March 2022, while the ex-dividend date is scheduled on 25 March 2022.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the bank posted a 45% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits to AED 2.33 billion in 2021, compared to AED 1.6 billion in the earlier year.

