Abu Dhabi-listed Palm Sports, a subsidiary of UAE conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC), has secured two new deals worth AED 76 million ($20.6 million).

The new contracts with government entities have just been signed, bringing the total value of agreements secured by the company this year to AED807 million, Palm Sports said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the first contract, valued at AED62.8 million, Palm Sports will deploy 108 fitness trainers and supervisors to support “physical readiness” of workers at a “key government entity” in the UAE, the company said without naming the agency.

The programme will run until August 2027 and targets 45,000 employees.

The second contract is for a one-year period that will start in 2024 and involves providing 50 specialised trainers in tactical defense and close combat.

The sports management company, which specialises in Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts training, posted AED88.1 million in net operating profit for the third quarter of the year, up by 33% from a year earlier.

