Abu Dhabi Gulf Marine Services (GMS) said net profit attributable to shareholders for H1 2023 amounted to $8.7 million, 34% down year-on-year (YoY) on higher financing costs and warned of operational challenges.

Revenue for H1 came in at $74.3 million, up 12% versus the year-ago period on higher vessel utilisation and higher average day rates.

In a regulatory statement on Thursday, the London LSE-listed GMS projected its 2023 EBITDA guidance at between $77-$85 million, $2 million higher on previous guidance as it forecast higher utilisation in H2.

The company that serves the oil, gas, and renewable sectors across the world, said increase in financing costs of $10.9 million more than offset the results obtained from operations.

Executive Chairman Mansour Al Alami said: "We are pleased to forecast an increased EBITDA guidance for the current year, driven by robust utilization, enhanced rates and a solid performance in the first half of the year. It is worth noting that these positive prospects coexist with the risks we face daily, being operational challenges, inflationary pressures, and the burden of debt service charges, all of which are being monitored closely.

