The Abu Dhabi stock market index jumped 6.3% on Monday hitting a high of 9803.88. The FTSE ADX General Index is currently trading at 9802.77, according to LSEG data.

The rise was supported by a 3% rise in the shares of both E7 and Easylease. Higher oil prices and robust China economic data that beat analysts’ expectations also supported investor sentiment.

Year to date, the index has hit a high of 9,858.04 on 11 January and a 52-week high of 10,051.71. The index is up 2.28% year-to-date (YTD).

The index jump followed the semi-annual review of the index launched in collaboration with FTSE Russell, according to Rania Gule, market analyst at XS.com.

"One of the major factors attracting liquidity and driving the index higher is its recent reduction of trading fees by up to 90%, making it the lowest-cost market in the Middle East and Africa," she added.

Additionally, the market capitalisation of the exchange has been bolstered by a 25% increase YTD through a series of public offerings and listings over the past year, including Abu Dhabi Ports, Fertiglobe, ADNOC Drilling, and Alpha Dhabi, she said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com