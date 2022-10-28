Abu Dhabi based polyolefin company Borouge posted a 22% fall in its Q3 2022 net profit to $308 million (pro forma) from $397 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue (pro forma) in the quarter was $1.67 billion, 8% higher compared with $1.55 billion in the prior period, the specialty chemicals company said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Borouge said in light of a positive outlook for Q4, it was committed to pay $975 million in dividends to shareholders for FY

2022, and at least $1.3 billion for FY 2023.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com