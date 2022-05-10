ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, reported a 6.3 percent y-o-y increase in Q1 2022 net profit to 671 million dirhams ($183 million) driven by its Saudi Arabia expansion.

The result easily topped the mean analyst estimate of 612 million dirhams compiled by data provider Refinitiv.

EBITDA grew 7.8 percent on year to 881 million dirhams, the company said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday.

During the quarter, ADNOC Distribution added 15 new stations in Saudi Arabia, taking its network to a total of 55 stations. In the UAE, the company opened three new stations, taking its total domestic network to 464.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, said the network expansion is set to continue. "We are well on track to deliver 60-80 stations across the UAE and international markets by the end of this year."

