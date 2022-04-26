Remember the 2021 Q3 earnings season?

That's about when investors took the view inflation wouldn't be transitory after all and started picking stocks, like popular consumer staples, most likely to defend their margins through robust pricing power.

At the time for instance, France's Danone was deemed more vulnerable than Swiss giant Nestle but with inflation now rising even further, attention has also turned to budget brands.

Shares in Associated British Foods this morning are down over 5%, testing lows unseen in a decade after its value fashion chain Primark bowed to inflationary pressures and announced it would raise price tags.

"If your brand is all about value then protecting margins is tricky as Primark and its owner Associated British Foods have found", commented Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Primark has a fine balance to strike as its bargain prices could help it gain market share if consumers trade down thanks to tighter household budgets", he added.

Talking about aiming for market share, the supermarket data coming from the UK this morning suggests fighting for low prices is a winning strategy.

"We’re seeing a clear flight to value as shoppers watch their pennies," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

The data showed German-owned discounter Aldi was Britain's fastest growing grocer over the 12 weeks to April 17, closely followed by rival Lidl, which was up 4.0%.

Getting it right in terms of pricing will prove crucial moving forward as the retail pie seems to be shrinking along with the pace of inflation.

On Friday, data showed UK retail sales volumes slid by 1.4% in March from February while consumer confidence slumped close to its lowest level since records began nearly 50 years ago.

Adam Vettese, an analyst at eToro noted that without an online arm, Primark would be facing trying times as wary shoppers start avoiding the High Street.

"With record fuel prices to boot, Primark could be worse hit still as shoppers opt to avoid unnecessary journeys and shop online", Vettese wrote.

Looking at the bigger picture, chains such as Primark "surrounding to inflation" (as headlined by the eToro note) also has implications at the macro level.

As noted by William De Vijlder, the chief economist of BNP Paribas, there is a potential risk of inflation spiralling up when companies start onpassing inflation one after the other.

"Companies may be more inclined to raise prices when most others are doing the same", he said, adding that the ECB was watching inflation persistence closely and could decide to hike rates as early as July.

(Julien Ponthus)

OIL AS A RECESSION HEDGE? DEPENDS ON INFLATION (1004 GMT)

Commodities, including oil, have had a stellar performance over the last year, which has prompted some talk about their place in a multi-asset portfolio.

With recession risks now growing, Man Group asks whether investors could hedge a slowdown with commodities, particularly oil.

During three of the last seven recessions (1981, 2001 and 2020), Man Group found that the oil price peaked well before the onset of recession and carried on falling.

In another three (1973, 1980 and 1990), the oil price had peaked six to 12 months after the recession began.

Man Group highlights that during financial crisis in 2007-2009, oil peaked in June 2008, several months after the United States entered recession but coinciding with the Lehman Brothers collapse.

On the face of it, an unreliable hit rate.

However, when you dig down, the three instances where oil peaked after the onset of recession, in 1970, 1980 and 1990, were during periods of high inflation.

The opposite relationship could be observed in the recessions of 1981, 2001 and 2020, meaning that oil prices peaked before the recession and continued to fall during it.

"This takes us back to a key theme in multi-asset management: correlations between asset classes and returns change depend on the inflationary regime that we find ourselves in," Man Group says.

"Instead... of assuming that a particular asset class will perform in a recession, we need to go back to the basics of supply and demand."

(Samuel Indyk)

BASIC RESOURCES BOUNCE BACK (0821 GMT) Europe's STOXX 600 is up 0.8%, led by basic resources which is up 1.8%. Miners are clawing-back some of Monday's losses which saw them plunge 6% on China lockdown fears.

Only travel and leisure is in the red by about 0.1%.

Getinge is the STOXX 600's biggest mover, down 13.8% after it reported falling profits and supply chain pressures.

WeWork rival IWG is down 8.2% despite reporting rising revenues, as the office rental company warned of higher costs this year due to rising inflation.

Today's risers are moving on positive earning signals. They include SKF, up 7%, Kesko up 6.5% and Maersk up 5.7%.

(Lucy Raitano)

SOLD, TO THE BILLIONAIRE AT THE BACK OF THE ROOM (0743 GMT)

Billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion cash deal to buy Twitter lit a fire under tech stocks, and broader equity markets, stalling a selloff that had threatened to take hold.

Asian stocks rallied, taking their cue from Wall Street, and European shares are tipped to open over 1% higher.

Yet the headwinds that grabbed market attention on Monday have not gone away and will continue to test the bounceback.

Let's start with Russia. Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday warned the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear conflict.

Then, central banks. The European Central Bank's Martins Kazaks joined a chorus of policymakers calling for a swift exit from stimulus, suggesting the ECB should raise rates soon and has room for up to three hikes this year. Finally, China. Three-quarters of Beijing's 22 million people lined up for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, as authorities in the Chinese capital raced to stamp out an outbreak.

Fears of the kind of city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month are raising concerns for the world's second-biggest economy. Any slowdown will no doubt ripple out more widely. Such worries have pummelled the yuan, pushing it 3.5% lower this month. It got minimal marginal respite from the central bank's pledge on Monday to cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserves.

The session ahead will be dominated by earnings. In the European banking landscape, HSBC stood out with a 27% Q1 profit drop which contrasted with the resilience displayed by UBS and Santander.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Japan jobless rate hits lowest in almost 2 years

- UK public borrowing above govt forecasts in 2021/22 year

- Hungary's Central Bank expected to hike rates

- US consumer confidence April/new home sales

- US Two-year note auction

- European earnings: Thule, SKF

- US earnings: UPS, 3M, General Electric, JetBluel, Northern Trust, Alphabet, Capital One, Chipotle, General Motors, Microsoft, Mondelez, Visa, Texas Instruments,

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

A WELCOME LIFT FOR EUROPE (0631 GMT)

A positive start is predicted for European shares this morning, coming as some relief after the last two days of trading saw the STOXX 600 shed an aggregate of 3.6%.

Futures on the EuroStoxx50 and DAX are up around 1.2%-1.3%. FTSE futures lag slightly, up 1%, suggesting jitters around China's Covid-19 lockdowns continue to weigh on London's miner-heavy index.

Despite nervousness about Chinese economic growth in light of the country's response to growing virus case numbers, Asian shares ticked up on Tuesday, tracking a final hour rebound in U.S. shares on Monday.

Eyes will be on banks today, after some earnings updates.

HSBC has posted a 27% drop in quarterly profit this morning and scrapped the possibility of more buybacks this year, blaming inflation and economic uncertainty.

News was more positive for Santander and UBS, both reporting rising profits.

Meanwhile German carmakers BMW and Volkswagen's Audi have suspended shipments of cars by rail from Germany to China due to the war in Ukraine, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

(Lucy Raitano)

