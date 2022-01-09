Cairo – The board of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) has appointed Ibrahim Abdel Kader Mekky Mahgoub as the company's Chairman and Managing Director.

The new Chairman will replace Hesham Nour El-Din as of the appointment date, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Mopco recorded standalone net profits of EGP 1.03 billion, up by 43% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 725.14 million.