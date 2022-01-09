PHOTO
Cairo – The board of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) has appointed Ibrahim Abdel Kader Mekky Mahgoub as the company's Chairman and Managing Director.
The new Chairman will replace Hesham Nour El-Din as of the appointment date, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Mopco recorded standalone net profits of EGP 1.03 billion, up by 43% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 725.14 million.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.