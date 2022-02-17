On a monthly basis, the country's holdings of the US debt instruments inched down from $2.249 billion in November.

At the Arab level, Saudi Arabia topped the holders of US treasury bonds with $119 billion in December 2021, up 2.14% year-on-year (YoY) from $116.5 billion in November.

Globally, Japan led the holders of US treasury bonds with $1.251 trillion, followed by China with $1.072 trillion and the UK with $440.6 billion.