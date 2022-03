CAIRO - Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 1-10.

Deadline for offers is Feb. 17 and payment is at sight, it said.

