CAIRO - Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 300,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for shipment Feb. 15 to Mar. 3, it said on Wednesday.

The purchase comprised 60,000 tonnes of French wheat, 180,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat, GASC said.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne: Nibulon 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $335.00 plus freight $24.60 total $359.60 Olam 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $337.25 plus freight $24.00 total $361.25 Inerco 60,000 tonnes Ukrainian $337.25 plus freight $24.00 total $361.25 CHS 60,000 tonnes Romanian $338.25 plus freight $23.00 total $361.25 Viterra 60,000 tonnes French $330.50 plus freight $32.50 total $363.00

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman) ((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))