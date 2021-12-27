PHOTO
RIYADH: Cairo-based cosmeceutical giant Macro Group plans to offer 45.8 percent of its shares on the Egypt’s EGX Exchange before Jan. 23.
The company will offer its shares at a value of 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($222 million), the Financial Regulatory Authority said in a statement.
This comes as the company received approval to list on the bourse yesterday, the FRA said.
Separately, the authority has noted that it has a company that will issue green bonds worth $400 million, during the first half of 2022, the head of the FRA, Mohamed Omran, told CNBC Arabia.
