Cairo – Mubasher: Egypt's exports of copper have soared by 130% year-on-year (YoY) to $296 million in the first 10 months (10M) of 2021, compared to $129 million.

Egypt exported copper to 45 countries, of which 16 were new compared to January-October 2020, state-run news agency MENA cited the monthly report of the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

KSA led the countries importing Egyptian copper with a value of $70.42 million in 10M-21, acquiring 24% of the total copper exports, compared to $1.59 million in 10M-20.

Exports of copper to Lebanon and Greece surged by 350% and 180% to $31.4 million and $29.78 million, respectively.

The report noted that Egyptian copper exports to China jumped by %777 YoY to $27.64 million in January-October 2021 compared to $3.15 million.

Meanwhile, Algeria and Jordan imported less copper from Egypt by 32% and 25%, respectively, to $27.47 million and $5.66 million in 10M-21.

 

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.