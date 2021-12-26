Cairo – Mubasher: Egypt's exports of copper have soared by 130% year-on-year (YoY) to $296 million in the first 10 months (10M) of 2021, compared to $129 million.

Egypt exported copper to 45 countries, of which 16 were new compared to January-October 2020, state-run news agency MENA cited the monthly report of the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

KSA led the countries importing Egyptian copper with a value of $70.42 million in 10M-21, acquiring 24% of the total copper exports, compared to $1.59 million in 10M-20.

Exports of copper to Lebanon and Greece surged by 350% and 180% to $31.4 million and $29.78 million, respectively.

The report noted that Egyptian copper exports to China jumped by %777 YoY to $27.64 million in January-October 2021 compared to $3.15 million.

Meanwhile, Algeria and Jordan imported less copper from Egypt by 32% and 25%, respectively, to $27.47 million and $5.66 million in 10M-21.