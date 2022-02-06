PHOTO
Cairo – The net profits of Alexandria Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries has reported a 27.25% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profits to EGP 57.32 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to EGP 79 million.
The company generated revenues of EGP 577.26 million during the first six months (6M) of 2021/2022, down from EGP 580.22 million in the year-ago period, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
It is noteworthy to mention that in the first fourth months (4M) of the current fiscal year, the company's net profits retreated by 34.1% to EGP 35.72 million, compared to EGP 54.28 million in the year-ago period.
