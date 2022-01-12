Egypt - Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) decided to distribute cash dividends worth EGP 0.78659 per share to shareholders for fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The eligibility in the cash dividend distribution will be for shareholders of a record date on January 25th 2022.

The cash dividends will be paid starting from January 31st 2022.

It is worth noting that the company has achieved a net profit after tax of EGP 573.11 million during the period starting July 1st until November 30th, 2021, up from EGP 465.136 million in the first five months of FY 2021/2022.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.