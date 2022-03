CAIRO - Egypt expects to issue $500 million in Samurai bonds in its current fiscal year which ends in June, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told CNBC Arabia on Tuesday.

Egypt is considering offering new debt instruments in its local market including zero-coupon bonds with a maturity of 5-10 years due to demand, Kouchouk added.

