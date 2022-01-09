Cairo – The shareholders of Porto Group Holding approved to change the name of the company to Arab Developers Holding Company.

The decision was taken during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on 9 January.

It is worth noting that the company turned to consolidated net profits worth EGP 90.97 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, versus net losses of EGP 8.62 million in 9M-20.