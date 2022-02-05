CAIRO: Egypt planted 3.62 million feddans of wheat for the current 2022 season, which is the largest area ever, an agriculture ministry official told Reuters on Saturday.

The planted area may increase a little during the coming period but the total area will not exceed 3.7 million feddans, said Abbas al-Shennawi, a senior ministry official.

The regular wheat planting season began in mid-November and lasted until the end of January.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alison Williams) ((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))