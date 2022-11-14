CAIRO - Misr Beni Suef Cement (MBSC) turned to consolidated net losses of EGP 388.27 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus net profits of EGP 83.30 million in the year-ago period.

Loss per share amounted to EGP 5.63 in 9M-22, against a profit per share of EGP 0.96 in 9M-21, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, revenues grew to EGP 1.25 billion in the nine-month period in 2022, down from EGP 705.57 million for the same period last year.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company shifted to net losses of EGP 52.37 million, against net profits of EGP 3.56 million in Q3-21.

