The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed in the green territory on Wednesday, with the benchmark EGX30 index adding 0.34%, finishing the session at 10,718.22 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) rose 0.59% to 1,824.03 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 increased by 0.64% to 2,771.66 points, while the EGX50 EWI index gained 0.82% to stand at 1,852.26 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 250.877 million shares exchanged through 27,900 transactions at a turnover of EGP 766.779 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 697.502 billion.

Retail investors controlled 48.23% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 51.76% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 60.44% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 14% and 25.56%, respectively.

Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 170.724mln, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 23.874mln and EGP 146.849mln, respectively.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).