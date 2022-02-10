EFG Hermes, the largest investment bank in Egypt, has completed the advisory on Macro Group Pharmaceuticals’ (Macro Group) 1.3 billion Egyptian pound ($82.75 million) initial public offering (IPO).

A first in Egypt’s cosmeceuticals space, the IPO consisted of a secondary sale of shares of up to 264,513,661, representing 45.8 percent of the company’s share capital listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The majority of the shares (95 percent) were offered to investors privately, while 5 percent were earmarked for retail investors.

“The IPO highlights the rapid expansion of the industry, as well as the growing demand for high-quality, innovative cosmeceutical products,” said Mostafa Gad, EFG Hermes’ Co-Head of Investment Banking.

Macro Group is considered a major player in the Egyptian cosmeceuticals industry. The pharmaceuticals and cosmetics company had said earlier that the retail portion of the IPO was 1.79 times oversubscribed.

EFG Hermes’ investment banking division acted as the sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the IPO.

Last year, the division served as joint bookrunner on the listings of UAE companies Fertiglobe, ADNOC and Yahsat on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

