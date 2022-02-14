Dubai-listed Gulf General Investments Company (GGICO) widened its losses for 2021, as current market conditions continued to impact the company’s performance.

The firm, whose portfolio spans retail, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality and financial services, said net losses for the year reached 123.6 million dirhams ($33.65 million), compared to 5.7 million dirhams in 2020.

“The Group’s performance has been impacted by current market conditions,” the firm said in a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday.

Revenues for the year dropped to 468.5 million dirhams from 469.6 million dirhams.

The company was established in 1973 with a paid-up capital of 1.79 billion dirhams.

