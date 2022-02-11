Dubai contracting giant Drake & Scull (DSI) has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO), the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Friday.

Fadi Baraki had replaced the previous CFO, who was not named in the statement. In September 2020, Zawya reported that the company appointed Peter Lalor as CFO.

