Dubai-listed BHM Capital Financial Services recorded a huge jump in its earnings for 2021, driven by growth in market share.

The financial services firm on Thursday reported that full-year net profit for 2021 rose 125 percent to 13 million dirhams ($3.53 million) from 5.77 million dirhams in 2020.

Total income expanded 60 percent from a year ago to 65.4 million dirhams, the company said in a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on which its shares trade.

Commission and advisory income jumped from 23.8 million dirhams to 41.15 million dirhams, while other related services, including margin trading and finance, contributed nearly 24.2 million dirhams.

In a statement, BHM Capital said its market share improved after registering more than 1,500 new client accounts, up by 41.5 percent from the previous year’s 1,060 new account openings.

Total assets of the company also grew by 22.4 percent to 584 million dirhams, compared to 477.2 million dirhams in 2020. Total shareholders’ equity increased from 178 million dirhams in 2020 to 190.2 million dirhams in 2021.

