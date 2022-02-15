Dubai-based Shuaa Capital’s full-year net profit for 2021 shrank 68 percent, as the company booked one-off charges of 189 million dirhams ($51.45 million) tied to impairments.

Total net profit for the year reached 40 million dirhams, compared to 125 million dirhams in 2020, the investment bank and asset manager said in a statement.

“The result included one-off charges… mainly relating to valuation impairments following the decision to accelerate the restructuring of a legacy, illiquid investment portfolio,” the company said.

EBITDA also fell from 350 million dirhams in 2020 to 233 million dirhams in 2021 and was pegged at 422 million dirhams when adjusted for net one-off items. However, net profit before one-off impairments hit a record high of 229 million dirhams

Jassim Alseddiqi, Group CEO, said he is “very pleased” with company’s progress during the year and that he is positive that Shuaa Capital will achieve “accelerated growth.”

“As we draw an end to cleaning up legacy and non-core investments and portfolios, our focus is now solely on driving revenues and shareholder returns while maintaining a strict discipline on costs,” he said.

In 2021, the company led, invested in and closed deals worth more than $500 million. The transactions included the debt buyout of Stanford Marine Group (SMG),which secured 1,800 jobs and millions of dollars in vessel exports.

