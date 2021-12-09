PHOTO
DUBAI: Dubai-based startup PureBorn, which produces eco-friendly baby products, has raised $2 million in its latest seed funding round.
The female-led company will use the funds to expand internationally and further its product development, it said in a statement.
“As a consumer goods, e-commerce business, and a female-owned and run SME (small and medium enterprise), we are thrilled to be paving the way in this exciting category,” PureBorn founder Hannah Curran said.
