Dubai-listed courier Aramex on Thursday posted a 21 percent drop in its fourth quarter 2021 net profit to 46 million dirhams ($12.5 million) compared with a net profit of 59 million dirhams in Q4-2020, as cost pressures weighed.

Operating profit during the quarter fell 33 percent YoY to 60 million dirhams due to higher costs and Covid-19 induced capacity constraints, the company, which is partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor ADQ, said in a filing to Dubai Financial Market.

However, group revenue came in a shade higher at 1.61 billion dirhams in the quarter under review compared with 1.59 billion dirhams in the year ago quarter driven by strong performance in the logistics & freight-forwarding business.

Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex said its margins remained under pressure as it absorbed the higher cost of doing business. "While the pressures will likely continue in 2022, we have a defined strategy to grow the business and improve the profit margins. This includes investment in technology and operational optimization initiatives to strengthen and grow our business across all markets.”

FY 2021 net profit fell by 15 percent to 225 million dirhams compared with 267 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

