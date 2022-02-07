Dubai-based DP World reported a gross container volume increase of 9.4 percent in 2021, above the industry-wide level of 6.5 percent. The global port operator expects its growth to continue in 2022.

However, the company’s chairman and CEO said COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty could hinder global economic recovery.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: “As expected, growth rates moderated in the final quarter of 2021, as the new COVID variant, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks impacted global growth.

“However, looking ahead to 2022, we expect our portfolio to continue to deliver growth and, while the year has started encouragingly, we remain mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic, continued supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty could continue to hinder the global economic recovery.

“Overall, we are pleased with the business performance in 2021 and remain focused on growing profitability while managing growth capex.”

In a statement to Nasdaq Dubai, the company said it had handled 77.9 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) in full year 2021 with gross container volumes up by 9.4 percent year-on-year on a reported basis and 8.9 percent on a like-for-like basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, DP World handled 19.6 million TEU, up 2.6 percent year-on-year reported, and 2.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Jebel Ali Port handled 13.7 million TEU in 2021, up 1.9 percent year-on-year, while at a consolidated level, terminals handled 45.4 million TEU during 2021, increasing 8.8 percent on a reported basis and 8.1 percent like for like.

India, Asia Pacific, the MENA region, Europe, Australia and the Americas were key growth drivers, while at an asset level, ports in China, India, Egypt, the UK, Dominican Republic, Peru and Australia were strong performers, the company said.

The company attributed its outperformance to investment in high quality assets as well as its strategy to offer integrated supply chain solutions.

