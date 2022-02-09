(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

NEW YORK - Walt Disneyand Netflix tussle for superlatives. The Magic Kingdom is the bigger company by market value, but Reed Hastings’ streaming firm has more digital subscribers. Investors value Netflix’s earnings at a premium to its rival’s, but Disney is closing the gap. For shareholders, though, it’s Disney that’s the greater gamble.

The company led by Bob Chapek said on Wednesday that subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service totaled 130 million at the end of January 1, a bump of 37% from a year earlier thanks to offerings like animated movie “Encanto.” Netflix’s customer base of 221 million is much bigger, but growing more slowly: In the fourth-quarter, its customer tally increased 9% year-over-year.

Disney’s yawning valuation gap with Netflix is closing too. The Magic Kingdom’s stock was up 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Taking the lift into account, at around $290 billion the company’s market capitalization is 29 times 2023 earnings, according to Refinitiv, the same as Netflix. In 2019, the year that Disney+ launched, Netflix was roughly worth over 6 times more than Disney by that metric. It helps that the $183 billion Netflix has lost about a third of its market value since the start of the year, partly because of the slowing rate of subscriber growth.

Netflix for now has nothing else to fall back on when subscriptions decelerate. The flipside of that is that Hastings and his co-CEO Ted Sarandos have only one product to worry about. Chapek, on the other hand, manages a sprawling conglomerate that includes not just Disney+ and its sibling Hulu but also theme parks and a declining traditional TV business, which includes broadcaster ABC and cable network ESPN. Last quarter, operating income for those TV assets in the United States fell 21%.

Netflix is further down the path in terms of investment too. It ought to make over $6 billion of operating profit this year, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate, while Disney’s direct-to-consumer segment is forecast to lose more than $2 billion. Chapek could think about selling the TV division, but that could also prove a distraction at a time when the streaming wars are getting even fiercer. The upshot is that while the 99-year-old Disney has history on its side, Netflix’s future looks easier to predict.

- Walt Disney said on Feb. 9 that revenue for the quarter ending Jan. 1 rose 34% year-over-year to $21.8 billion. Earnings from continuing operations were $1.2 billion, or 63 cents per diluted share, compared with $29 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

- Analysts had forecast $20.9 billion of revenue and earnings per share of 63 cents, according to Refinitiv.

- The company had 130 million subscribers to its flagship streaming service Disney+ at the end of 2021, an increase of 37% from a year earlier.

