The U.S. dollar was little changed in choppy trading on Thursday, after moving higher earlier in the global session, amid data showing hotter-than-expected inflation last month for the world's largest economy.

The greenback initially jumped after the data, but later fell. The dollar index was last flat at 102.83.

The Labor Department report showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February, in line with the forecast for a 0.4% increase. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI gained 3.2%, compared with the estimated 3.1% rise.

