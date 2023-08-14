The performance of the US dollar depends on global confidence, says Indrani De, Head of Global Investment Research, FTSE Russel, LSEG. Speaking on the prominence of the greenback in world trade and the debt-GDP ratio of the US on the FTSE Russell Convenes podcast, De noted that the US dollar and economy are facing some headwinds but that there are lots of tailwinds too.

The US debt-GDP ratio is on the higher end, close to about 130%. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the US public debt burden will reach 181% of economic output in 2053.

De also pointed to some of the indicators that show the prominence of the dollar.



"While the US has lost its share of the reserves globally in the last 20-odd years, it has dropped from 70% to 60%, but 60% is still a very high number. The other fact we have to look at is how much global trade is conducted in dollars. Let's say the US is 10% of the global trade, but more than 50% of global trade is [carried out through the] dollar. Those are the indicators we should be looking at."

The de-globalisation that has accelerated since the start of the invasion of Ukraine has affected the dollar. Traditionally, commodities have always been priced in dollars, hence the negative correlation between the currency and commodities historically.

"This has weakened somewhat in the last 2-odd years. The very weakening of the correlation says that a lot more of the commodities, particularly, energy trade, is happening outside the dollar world. These are some long-term headwinds."

According to FX strategists polled by Reuters, the dollar will hold its ground against most major currencies over the coming three months as a resilient domestic economy bolsters expectations interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Following the economic fears surrounding China and the upbeat US data, The US dollar index is on its fifth successive week of gains as of today morning.

De notes that one should not bet against the US economy as it is very technologically agile and may be on the cusp of the next technology boom.

"We might be on the cusp of an AI boom, and if that happens, the US could again pick up its lead relative to the rest of the world. There are some headwinds, but there are lots of tailwinds too," she said.

The Inflation Reduction Act as well as the CHIPS and Science Act are some of the developments that can lead to the next boom in economic growth, Indrani said.

The Inflation Reduction Act contains $500 billion in new spending and tax breaks that aim to boost clean energy, reduce healthcare costs and increase tax revenues, while the CHIPS and Science Act provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the US.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Brinda Darasha)

