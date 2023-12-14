Sterling strengthened against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold as forecast and pushed back against expectations of interest rate cuts, a different stance from the Federal Reserve a day earlier.

The pound rose by as much as 0.74% to $1.2711, a 10-day high. It also firmed versus the euro, which was down 0.17% at 86.04 pence.

The BoE said British interest rates needed to stay high for 'an extended period'.

Traders meanwhile trimmed their bets on the extent of rate cuts in 2024 from the BOE, with the first fully priced in for June as opposed to May before the decision.

