Russia's finance ministry on Monday said it had approved a temporary procedure for repaying foreign currency debt, but warned that payments would be made in roubles if sanctions prevent banks from honouring debts in the currency of issue.

The finance ministry said in a statement that Russia has enough funds to meet its debt obligations, but criticised Western sanctions freezing the government and central bank's foreign currency accounts as a desire to organise an artificial default.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)



