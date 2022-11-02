MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was little changed to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve rate decision that would also likely hint at the central bank's future trajectory.

The rupee was at 82.6950 per dollar, the level it closed at on Tuesday and has traded near for most of the week.

"The market is not reacting much before the Fed outcome," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking.

There's no reason for the central bank to slow down its pace of rate hikes as the U.S. economy remains strong and inflation hasn't come down, but having delivered multiple large rate hikes this year, there's a chance they might hint at it, she added.

"The rupee could appreciate in that case, along with Asian emerging market currencies."

Regional markets were tepid ahead of the high-risk event, with most currencies and shares trading weaker to slightly up. Indian stocks eased 0.1%.

Investors widely expect the Fed to raise its rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, the fourth such increase in a row, but the futures market is split on the odds of a 75- or 50-bps increase in December.

The dollar index was steady around 111.3-levels and U.S. 10-year yields climbed back up above 4% after jobs data overnight pointed to strong labour demand.

Meanwhile, crude oil surged towards $96 per barrel, spelling trouble for the rupee.

The currency was expected to recoup only some of its recent losses over the coming year as the interest rate gap is set to widen further alongside a worsening current account deficit, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.

The median view of 13 analysts was that it would trade as weak as 83.50 per dollar by the year-end. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)