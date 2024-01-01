MUMBAI - The Indian rupee rose slightly on Monday, aiming for a positive start to the new year, aided by dollar sales from exporters and foreign banks.

The rupee was at 83.1725 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:15 a.m. IST, compared with its close of 83.2075 in the previous session.

The rupee hovered between 83.2350 and 83.1550 in early trading. Most global markets are shut for the New Year's holiday.

The dollar index snapped a two-year winning streak to end about 2% lower in 2023, as growing expectations of a U.S. rate cut pressured the greenback.

On the other hand, while the rupee fell for a sixth straight year in 2023, that was its smallest drop in at least 20 years as persistent intervention by the Reserve Bank of India drove volatility to decadal lows.

On Monday, the rupee's early gains were aided by dollar sales by foreign banks and exporters, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Strong foreign inflows should keep the rupee well-supported in the near-term but it will be key to see how much of an increase the RBI will stomach, the trader added.

Overseas investors bought Indian equities and shares worth $28.7 billion in the year gone by, according to NSDL data.

While the rupee's "fundamentals are solid," it'll be intriguing to watch how the local unit fares on potential appreciation above the 83 handle, said Amit Pabari, managing director at fx advisory firm CR Forex.

Investors await U.S. economic data due later in the week, including the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls and unemployment data due on Friday.

The data is expected to show the U.S. unemployment rate ticked up to 3.8% in December, from 3.7% in November, per a Reuters poll.

