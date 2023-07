Nigerian non-deliverable currency forwards fell to a new record low of 775 on Wednesday, down from previous low of 770, Refinitiv data showed.

Non-deliverable currency forwards, a derivative product used to hedge against future exchange rate moves, indicated markets expected the naira's exchange rate at 775 to the dollar in one months' time.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alex Richardson)