ABUJA - Nigerian non-deliverable currency forwards fell sharply across the curve to a new record low against the dollar on Friday, mirroring falls on the official spot market, Refinitiv data showed.

Non-deliverable currency forwards, a derivative product used to hedge against future exchange rate moves, indicated markets expected the naira's exchange rate at 785 to the dollar in one month's time.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; editing by John Stonestreet)