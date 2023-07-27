ABUJA - Nigeria's naira has fallen to new record lows on the futures market, exchange data showed on Thursday, adding to the currency's steep fall on the official spot market after the central bank loosened trading restrictions last month.

The futures market sets expectations for where the naira will trade on the spot market, and is used by the central bank to allow foreign investors to hedge against currency losses.

Under President Bola Tinubu, the central bank is moving away from a much-criticised system of multiple exchange rates used to keep the naira artificially strong, and towards a unified exchange rate.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange showed the August 2024 futures contract quoted the naira around 914 per dollar, versus about 906 to the U.S. currency last week and the current spot market level of about 800 to the dollar.

The June 2028 contract, which has one of the longest tenors, quoted the naira at about 1,551 to the dollar compared to 1,531 last week.

As one of Tinubu's first moves since his inauguration in late May, he suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele who oversaw the multiple exchange rate system.

The central bank then allowed the naira to drop by more than a third on the official spot market, taking it closer to where it trades on the black market.

Traders say the naira is likely to continue weakening on the official market as central bank dollar sales are insufficient to support trading volumes and dollar liquidity from other sources like foreign investors is yet to fully return.

The naira currently trades around 867 naira to the dollar on the black market.

