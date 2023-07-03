ABUJA - Nigeria's non-deliverable currency forwards dropped to a new record low on Monday, mirroring falls in the official market, Refinitiv data showed.

Non-deliverable currency forwards, a derivative production used to hedge against future exchange-rate moves, indicated that markets expected the naira's exchange rate at 770 to the dollar within a month.

The naira has been swinging widely in trading in the spot market since the central bank lifted restrictions and allowed the currency to drop more than 36% last month. It was quoted at 776 naira at 1304 GMT.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Devika Syamnath)