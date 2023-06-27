ABUJA - Nigeria's central bank asked traders to submit bids for a dollar sale on Tuesday after selling around $30 million last week, its first intervention since allowing the naira to fall sharply this month, traders said.

The central bank intervened at a range of between 765 naira to 770 naira per dollar, traders said. The naira was quoted at 751 naira to the dollar on the spot market at 1401 GMT.

Nigeria's central bank this month moved to liberalize foreign exchange market, by lifting restrictions and allowing the naira currency to drop by more than a third.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Frank Jack Daniel)