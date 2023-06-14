ABUJA - Nigeria's central bank sharply devalued the country's naira currency on the official market on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The naira hit a record low of 635 to the dollar on the official market, down from a previous low of 477 naira to the dollar on Tuesday, about 25% weaker.

President Bola Tinubu suspended central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele last week.

Tinubu criticised Emefiele's handling of the currency and monetary policy at his inauguration, and called on the central bank to work towards a unified exchange rate.

