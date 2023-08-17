The Kenyan shilling slumped to a fresh low on Thursday as persistent importer foreign exchange demand by general merchandise importers and manufacturers outpaced dollar inflows, traders said.

At 1015 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 144.15/35 to the U.S. currency, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 143.95/144.15.

The shilling has lost 16.9% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

