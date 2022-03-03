Jordan’s Capital Bank has listed its $100 million AT1 bond on Nasdaq Dubai in a move to strengthen its presence in the Gulf region.

The perpetual bond is the first issuance of its kind for a Jordanian bank on the international financial exchange, the company said.

To commemorate the listing, the bank’s Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management Rima Shaban rang the Nasdaq Dubai market opening bell on Thursday.

Proceeds of the issuance will boost the bank’s capital and support the company’s expansion plans, according to Dawod Al-Ghoul, CEO of Capital Bank.

