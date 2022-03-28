Kuwaiti investors continued to invest more in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange during the month of February of this year, as the net value of Kuwaiti investors’ trading in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange by buying in February amounted to 6.98 million dirhams (equivalent to KD 580 thousand), through purchases amounting to 39.06 million dirhams (equivalent to KD 3.23 million), and sales operations amounting to 32.07 million dirhams (equivalent to KD 2.65 million), reports Al-Anba daily.

During the past two months of the year, Kuwaitis’ purchases of shares in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange amounted to 104.87 million dirhams (equivalent to KD 8.67 million), and sales operations amounted to 86.03 million dirhams (equivalent to KD 7.11 million). Hence, the net purchasing transactions since the beginning of the year is 18.84 million dirhams (equivalent to KD 1.56 million). These purchases came in line with the performance of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which achieved strong monthly gains, as it rose by 7.06 percent during the month of February to record the level of 9,319 points, compared to 8,704 points at the end of January 2022.

